Watch: French solo sailor's supporters perform unique haka that includes 'thank you' to Kiwis after crash ends his race

Supporters of a French solo sailor whose boat was crippled south of New Zealand have made a haka to thank him for his efforts - and New Zealanders for their support.

In the video, posted to Le Souffle du Nord's YouTube channel, supporters perform a haka which bears some resemblence to Ka Mate.

This comes after Thomas Ruyant's boat was crippled after hitting a shipping container off the southern coast of New Zealand while competing in an around the world race.

He limped in to Bluff Harbour on Wednesday, escorted by a New Zealand Coastguard vessel with supporters on board.

Chanting in French, the leader introduces the haka, saying Thomas is still a hero.

"We have a hero ... he fights for us and our values ... this hero is Thomas ... and now we're gonna thank him!"

The spirited performance then begins.

"Thank you, thank you Thomas ... we are standing for you ... the hummingbird is your spirit ... thank you all the Kiwis."