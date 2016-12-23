 

Watch: French solo sailor's supporters perform unique haka that includes 'thank you' to Kiwis after crash ends his race

Supporters of a French solo sailor whose boat was crippled south of New Zealand have made a haka to thank him for his efforts - and New Zealanders for their support.

In the video, posted to Le Souffle du Nord's YouTube channel, supporters perform a haka which bears some resemblence to Ka Mate.

Thomas Ruyant's solo journey around the world ended Down Under after he hit a shipping container, but his supporters say he is still a hero.
This comes after Thomas Ruyant's boat was crippled after hitting a shipping container off the southern coast of New Zealand while competing in an around the world race.

He limped in to Bluff Harbour on Wednesday, escorted by a New Zealand Coastguard vessel with supporters on board.

Chanting in French, the leader introduces the haka, saying Thomas is still a hero.

"We have a hero ... he fights for us and our values ... this hero is Thomas ... and now we're gonna thank him!"

The spirited performance then begins.

"Thank you, thank you Thomas ... we are standing for you ... the hummingbird is your spirit ... thank you all the Kiwis."

The video ends with a message that "it's not a folded boat that will stop us!"

Thomas Ruyant is safely in Bluff after his yacht collided violently with an unidentified object in the sea, about 60km off the coast of Fiordland last night.
1 NEWS cameraman Ross Wilson was on board with the coastguard as they came to the rescue.

'I can't imagine what he was going through' - Bluff coastguard shocked at state of French sailor's wrecked yacht
Thomas Ruyant is safely in Bluff after his yacht collided violently with an unidentified object in the sea, about 60km off the coast of Fiordland last night.

'I need a shower, I need to eat,' - shattered French sailor on what next after sleepless night on wrecked yacht
'The whole of the forward section exploded' - sailor nursing crippled yacht to Bluff

