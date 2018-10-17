 

Watch: Foilboarders glide along on top of Auckland ferry's wake - but company isn't happy

1 NEWS
New Zealand

A group of foilboarders have filmed themselves cruising along on the wake of a ferry in Auckland, but the company says it doesn't appreciate it.

The four - who named themselves in the video as Juan Cumar, Aaron Candy, Paul Butterworth and Mike Cann, took two jetskis out into the harbour on a flat day and filmed themselves, writing "No wind ... no waves ... be inventive."

As they skillfully ride the wake of a large passenger ferry, people onboard can be seen watching and pointing.

They posted the video online on Sunday, but ferry company Sealink told Newshub there are "risks to participants of a high speed collision".

The law states that jet-skiiers should stay at least 50m from a person or vessel.

Sealink said they had raised the incident with the Harbourmaster's office.

Juan Cumar, Aaron Candy, Paul Butterworth and Mike Cann found another way to enjoy the water in beautiful conditions. Source: Juan Cumar
New Zealand
