Watch: A flick of a switch - resident turning on kitchen lights reportedly initiated massive Auckland fire

Source:

1 NEWS

A house fire has broken out in the Auckland suburb of New Windsor this morning, leaving two people in hospital.

A nearby resident says he was woken up by a big bang, and he heard people screaming.
Source: Supplied

Marlom Perera lives close by and was woken by the sound of a "huge bang". 

"I was sleeping and there was a massive explosion around 6.15am," he told 1 NEWS. 

"It was a huge rumbling noise, my house shook as well.

"I thought could it be a tree? But when I went outside I saw all the neighbours who were yelling and running."

Mr Perera said he saw "a massive fireball" emerging from the house. 

"Everyone was yelling and some of them were crying. It was pretty chaotic."

Marlom Perera first thought it could have been a tree falling over.
Source: 1 NEWS

He said he saw a woman who had been injured. 

Avondale station service officer Dave Wood told 1 NEWS a man came into the kitchen this morning, turned on a light, and that reportedly initiated the explosion. 

There was also portable gas in the house, he confirmed. 

Police say a woman was taken to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition, and a man suffered moderate injuries.

They were the only people in the house.

A witness reported hearing windows breaking and people screaming. 

The blaze started around 6.10am, and nearby homes have been evacuated. 


