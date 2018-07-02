Watch: Five fuel saving tips to keep your petrol bill down

The regional fuel tax has arrived in Auckland, on average it means about a five per cent increase on petrol, but instead of moaning about it, there are ways to keep the tax at bay.

TVNZ1's Seven Sharp has five tips so you'll not only be able to counter the tax, but also save even more.

Number 1: Don't be a drag

If you've got external storage on your car, it's going to cost you.

Any extra weight can get pricey; just 20 kilos can chip into your coffee budget. So go through your car and get rid of anything that's weighing you down.

Number 2: Feeling flat? Get some air

Keeping your tyres well aligned and at the correct pressure will pay off.

Number 3: Go easy with the aircon

Air conditioning can add up to $8 on a $100 tank.

Number 4: Idling is expensive

Surprisingly 10 seconds of idling will cost you more than turning a car off and on.

Number 5: A smooth ride is a cheaper ride

Research shows that aggressive stop and start drivers use up to 20 per cent more fuel.