Watch: For first time in decades, super blood moon lures Kiwis out of their homes

The super blood moon lured Kiwis out of their homes in droves last night to witness the phenomenon for the first time in nearly 40 years.
The celestial phenomenon occurred for 14 minutes starting at 11.11pm last night. It’s a result of the combination of the moon being at its closest point to Earth, as well as earth lining up between the moon and the sun, blocking most of the rays from the sun.
The red shadow started appearing across the moon from 9pm last night. Source: George Empson.
The remaining light bounces off the moon's surface, causing a red glow.
Stargazers could see a shadow appearing across the moon from 9pm.