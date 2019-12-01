Watch the first edition of the new 1 NEWS weather graphic

You may have noticed something different about today’s weather forecast on the 6pm news.

Tonight 1 NEWS’ new weather graphics were used for the first time at the end of the news bulletin.

Meteorologist Dan Corbett brought the weather right into your living room with sweeping looks at the major regions.

It was not just the graphics that changed, some more practical information was introduced which included details on how many layers you’ll probably need to chuck on over the next couple of days.