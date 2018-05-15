Watch the first and only TV interview with Gloriavale leader Hopeful Christian, where he revealed inner-workings of secretive religious sect

TVNZ 1's Sunday show carried out the only sit-down television interview with Gloriavale leader Hopeful Christian over a decade ago.

Reporter Janet McIntyre was given access to Gloriavale residents and shown around the property by Christian himself, to see the inner-workings of the religious sect in 2007.

The religious leader was forthcoming in the interview, as he discussed everything from what people give up to live in Gloriavale to the allegations of sexual impropriety that have swirled around the sect since the 90s.

The full fascinating expose can be viewed in the clip above.

The community, near Greymouth, has more than 500 members, including 55 families.