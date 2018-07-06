Watch: Fire rages through Waikanae house

Source:
A house has gone up in flames in the Kapiti Coast town of Waikanae.
A Fire and Emergency spokesperson says seven fire appliances are responding to a well involved house fire after they were alerted to it at 7:10pm.
The blaze managed to spread to two other buildings on Tutere Street which has now been extinguished but the original house is still well-involved.
A fire investigator is heading to the scene from Wellington.
All residents are accounted for and there are no reports of injury so far.
