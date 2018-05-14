Watch: Fire leaves Napier motel room totally gutted while those next door survive unscathed

Fire crews have extinguished a blaze that gutted a motel room on Napier's waterfront this morning.

The room sits on the top floor of the Shoreline Motel on Marine Parade, with video taken by 1 NEWS showing its charred remains while those around it appear untouched.

A small part of Marine Parade heading north was closed and detours put in place during the incident and its aftermath.

1 NEWS reporter Sean Hogan say that "guests look to have been allowed to return to their rooms."