Watch: Fire leaves Napier motel room totally gutted while those next door survive unscathed

Source:
Fire crews have extinguished a blaze that gutted a motel room on Napier's waterfront this morning.
The room sits on the top floor of the Shoreline Motel on Marine Parade, with video taken by 1 NEWS showing its charred remains while those around it appear untouched.
A small part of Marine Parade heading north was closed and detours put in place during the incident and its aftermath.
1 NEWS reporter Sean Hogan say that "guests look to have been allowed to return to their rooms."
No ambulances attended the scene.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news