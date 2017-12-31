Watch: Fire fighters battle to control blaze raging through Wellington building

A fire has gutted a commercial building in Wellington in the early hours of this morning.

Fire and Emergency services were called at 1:40am today to the fire at Wigan St, Te Aro.

A fire spokesperson told 1 NEWS a two-storey commercial building was well-involved in flames.

Nine fire engines were sent to the blaze which was brought under control just after 3am.

One firefighter received a non-fire related minor injury and he was transported to Wellington Hospital.