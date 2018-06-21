 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Watch: Fire fighters battle blaze at South Auckland factory

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The fire is at a door-manufacturing factory in Takanini in South Auckland.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Accidents

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:41
1
The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".

Watch: The scene outside Auckland Hospital as New Zealand waits for Jacinda Ardern to give birth

2
Wearing shorts in winter has proven a hot topic for some mothers.

Parents take a stand for freezing kids in uniform shorts

00:14
3

The nation waits as Jacinda Ardern enters Auckland Hospital to give birth to her first baby

4
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall ride in a buggy with their daughter Mia.

Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall gives birth to second child

5

Large blaze at factory in South Auckland contained by 36 firefighters

00:41
The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".

Watch: The scene outside Auckland Hospital as New Zealand waits for Jacinda Ardern to give birth

The Prime Minister and her partner entered hospital this morning.

00:14

The nation waits as Jacinda Ardern enters Auckland Hospital to give birth to her first baby

The Prime Minister was accompanied by her partner Clarke Gayford when she went to hospital early this morning.

Richie Mo'Unga of the Crusaders gets the ball away during the Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and Crusaders at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on Friday, May 13, 2016. Photo: Dianne Manson / www.photosport.nz

Mo'unga, Frizell, Goodhue and Hemopo to debut as All Blacks name fresh-faced side for France finale

Coach Steve Hansen is handing four players their Test debuts for Saturday's series finale in Dunedin.

01:48
Kiwi scientists say New Zealand's environment is changing and birds are sounding the alarm.

'We need to do more' – 10-year-survey shows dramatic drop in NZ precious wildlife

Kiwi scientists say New Zealand's environment is changing and birds are sounding the alarm.


03:58
Massey University's Professor Peter Lineham talks to TVNZ1’s Breakfast about bible studies in schools as a case is fast-tracked to the High Court.

Should Bible studies be taught in state, secular schools?

Massey University's Professor Peter Lineham talks to TVNZ1’s Breakfast about bible studies in schools as a case is fast-tracked to the High Court.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 