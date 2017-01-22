Watch: Fire crews battling two separate blazes across Hastings District

Fire crews, including two helicopters, in Hastings and Napier are responding to two fires in the Hastings District.

Crews got a call just before 2.30pm about a scrub fire in Raukawa that is threatening properties.

A fire spokeswomen said the blaze is 10 hectares in size.

A police unit has also been dispatched to the scene on Raukawa Road, between Turamoe Road and Greenhill Road.

A police spokesman said the fire is on the side of the road where gum trees are caught alight.

Fire engine Source: 1 NEWS

Raukawa Road is now closed and is expected to be for some time. It is not yet known if homes have been evacuated.

The second blaze is another scrub fire on Puketapu Road in Puketapu.

Fire crews got the call to a scrub fire on Puketapu road after 3pm.

A fire spokeswoman said all crews are at the scene working to extinguish the fire.

The blaze is 15 hectares in size and more pumps are being requested for the site.

There are no reports of homes having to be evacuated at this stage.