Watch as Finance Minister and amateur chef Grant Robertson shares his famous cheese roll recipe

While we've all been focussing on the big wedding in the UK, it turns out the British have been interested in a big news event in New Zealand.

Mr Robertson's choice of pre-Budget snack made headlines around the world.
They've been getting hot and heavy for Finance Minister Grant Robertson and his choice of Budget day snack.

It was the cheese roll, not the traditional traditional pie.

It turned into a story that was one of the most read stories on The Guardian.

So, part-time chef Mr Robertson agreed to share his famous cheese roll recipe with Seven Sharp. 

