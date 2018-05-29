 

Watch: 'I feel so sorry for the family members' - first person to pursuit crash that left teens dead describes terrible scene

A man who witnessed the aftermath of a pursuit crash in Palmerston North has described the devastation he saw first hand.

Dion Labaschagne raced to the scene after hearing the crash, and was left shaken by what he saw.
A blue Subaru driven by a fleeing 15-year-old driver crashed into a ditch on Pioneer Highway at the intersection with Shirriffs Road yesterday about 1.30pm.

The driver was wanted for breaching his bail conditions and failed to stop for police.

A 12-year-old girl, a passenger, died at the scene and the 15-year-old male driver died later in hospital.
A 12-year-old female passenger in the car was killed in the crash, and the 15-year-old driver died soon after in hospital. 

ONN 1 News at 6 promo image

For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm.

A second young woman was a passenger in the back seat, and suffered serious injuries.

She is now stable in hospital.

Dion Labaschagne was at work at O'Leary Engineering when he heard "a roar, and then a thud" before seeing sparks flying at the end of the driveway.

The 15-year-old male driver and a 12-year-old female passenger died as a result of the crash.
"I saw my colleague and my workmate running down the driveway, and I followed them, and as we got out I noticed that the power lines had been struck and were lying about chest-height across the road," Mr Labaschagne said.

"First thing I did was stop the traffic on both sides, and then ran to the scene where the vehicle was embedded in the ditch.

"I noticed there was a young girl, trapped in the vehicle, hanging out of the vehicle.

"I feel so sorry for the family members that have lost those children - it is sad."

It has been reported by the NZ Herald that the 12-year-old girl had a brother who was killed in a police pursuit in Australia in 2013. 

He was 18 and a passenger in a stolen car.

Police are investigating yesterday's crash, as is the Serious Crash Unit.

