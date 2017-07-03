 

Watch: Federated Farmers first ever female president shows off her farming skills

Influential industry support and lobby group Federated Farmers have helped a West Coast woman break the "grass ceiling" by electing her as their first ever female president.

Katie Milne, the first ever woman president of Federated Farmers, took Michael Holland for a tour of her West Coast farm.
Source: Seven Sharp

Katie Milne doesn't see gender as a contributing factor to her appointment though, telling TVNZ1's Seven Sharp: "Gender's got nothing to do with it, nothing whatsoever, I think they have picked the right person for the job".

"It just so happens at this time the right person is a woman"

Even though Ms Milne is downplaying her achievement it was a long time coming, with her being the first female ever elected president in Federated Farmers 118 year history.

Ms Milne certainly has the pedigree for the job, having spent three decades farming the harsh West Coast.

When asked how she wants to be viewed as the first female president of Federated Farmers, the straight talking West Coaster simply said:

"Katie Milne, the person who speaks honestly about farming."

