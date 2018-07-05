 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Watch: Farmers retail workers chant outside Auckland shopping mall during strike

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Farmers retail workers are striking up and down the country today in protest over what they say is low pay and unfair pay reviews.

Workers are striking around the country over what they say is low pay and unfair performance reviews.
Source: FIRST Union

Footage taken from outside Auckland's St Lukes shopping mall shows Farmers workers chanting and holding signs during a strike set to last from midday to 5pm today.

FIRST Union organiser Kate Davis says the turnout at today's pickets was overwhelming and quite unexpected.

"Look it just shows how frustrated these workers are, they're sick of having crap pay and feeling so undervalued," Ms Davis says.

Farmers members believe the performance pay review system is unfair and have handed in a more than 600-strong petition to management asking for the Living Wage and an end to the performance pay system.

The company's latest offer was rejected by 93 per cent of members according to FIRST Union. 


 

Related

Business

Employment

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Child's swing (file picture).

Boy accidentally impales himself on bamboo stick while playing on swing in Whitianga

2
Camille says living in a construction zone with four young children is not a safe option for Housing New Zealand tenants.

Housing NZ tenant with kids forced to live in home with 'safety issues'

03:30
3

Auckland woman leaves her $2 million home to charity and changes the lives of thousands in Africa

00:46
4
Dame Margaret was highly critical of the firm's management.

Damning report released into culture at Russell McVeagh law firm, including 'crude, drunken and sexually inappropriate behaviour'

02:18
5
The Acting Prime Minister was questioned on why two weeds are included in his Government's tree planting plan.

'Don't give up your day job' – Winston Peters accuses Paula Bennett of being a bad comedian during pun filled parliamentary exchange

02:28
The incident was "violent and volatile" according to Auckland City District Commander Superintendent Karyn Malthus.

Man who died after being Tasered by police in Auckland named

The Tongan national was arrested in Freemans Bay after an elderly man was assaulted.

Photo: RNZ / Richard Tindiller

MPI refers evidence of potential serious staff misconduct to Serious Fraud Office

"Measures are already underway internally to understand how the matters may have occurred - even though they occurred some years ago", MPI director general Martyn Dunne said.

02:18
The Acting Prime Minister was questioned on why two weeds are included in his Government's tree planting plan.

'Don't give up your day job' – Winston Peters accuses Paula Bennett of being a bad comedian during pun filled parliamentary exchange

The Acting Prime Minister was questioned on why two weeds are included in his Government's tree planting plan.

02:28
The incident was "violent and volatile" according to Auckland City District Commander Superintendent Karyn Malthus.

More details emerge of 'violent and volatile' Auckland incident where man was Tasered four times and later died

A man was arrested in Freemans Bay after an elderly man was assaulted.

00:44
The huge marine mammal has been in the harbour for a few days, and today it was especially active.

Video: Wellington's curious whale frolics in front of delighted paddle boarders, boatgoers in harbour

Some hardy Wellingtonians were spotted heading out on paddle boards, braving wintry temperatures.