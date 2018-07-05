Watch: Farmers retail workers chant outside Auckland shopping mall during strike

Farmers retail workers are striking up and down the country today in protest over what they say is low pay and unfair pay reviews.

Footage taken from outside Auckland's St Lukes shopping mall shows Farmers workers chanting and holding signs during a strike set to last from midday to 5pm today.

FIRST Union organiser Kate Davis says the turnout at today's pickets was overwhelming and quite unexpected.

"Look it just shows how frustrated these workers are, they're sick of having crap pay and feeling so undervalued," Ms Davis says.

Farmers members believe the performance pay review system is unfair and have handed in a more than 600-strong petition to management asking for the Living Wage and an end to the performance pay system.

The company's latest offer was rejected by 93 per cent of members according to FIRST Union.