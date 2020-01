The good old Kiwi can-do attitude is alive and well in Southland and it's bringing the world to Winton.

Farm Jam 2020 is a two-day celebration of two-wheeled, motor and peddle-powered adventure sports.

The event, which kicks off tomorrow, is hosted bi-annually on the Frew Farm.

The Frews invite the world’s finest in freestyle motocross, mountain bike and BMX to their home-made course.