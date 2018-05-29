 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Watch: Family of 12-year-old girl who died after Palmerston North police pursuit address 'hateful comments' on social media

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Aunties of 12-year-old Meadow James who died after a Palmerston North police pursuit have addressed the "hateful comments" aimed at the family on social media.

Meadow James' aunties say the comments are hurtful and people who don't know their family shouldn't judge.
Source: 1 NEWS

Speaking to 1 NEWS today, Meadow's aunty Naomi James says the comments made by people on social media can be hurtful and that people who don't know their family shouldn't judge them.

"Everything is about social media these days and the comments people make. I was told not to read the comments, but I did and it's actually hurtful.

"I don't know why people judge us when they don't know Meadow and they don't know our family, comments like 'that's what they get' but that's not what they get, that's what we get," Naomi said fighting back tears.

Another of Meadow's aunties, Rebecca James, also said she is affected by people's comments online.

"The hateful comments I try not to read, but it still hurts for us as a family.

"We've experienced a lot of death, a brother and a sister in four or five years and we're very close as a family," Rebecca told 1 NEWS.

Rachel James, the mother of Meadow, couldn't hold back the tears when speaking to 1 NEWS about the incident today.

Rachel James broke down in tears while speaking with other members of her family about "sociable" Meadow James.
Source: 1 NEWS

"I am still stunned, for me it's the second time around as I have already lost a child," Rachel said before breaking down.

"I left her in the morning the last I knew she was at her course then I come home from work and find out she's gone in this car.

"I play back what I could change, I could have done better, it happened and I can't change it," the heartbroken mother said choking up again.

Earlier today the grandparents of Ihaia McPhee-Maxwell, Dennis and Kat Maxwell also spoke to 1 NEWS and said they also weren't going to play the blame game when it came to the fatal police pursuit accident.

A 12-year-old girl also died in the tragic Palmerston North crash yesterday.
Source: 1 NEWS

"That's their job, you can't blame the police, that's the problem - people have an opinion they jump on their keyboard and away they go without thinking of the consequences," Dennis said.

Details of the incident were released by police yesterday, who said at 1.30pm the 15-year-old driver of a vehicle wanted for breaching his bail conditions failed to stop for them on Monrad Street in Palmerston North.

After failing to stop they say the vehicle travelled onto Pioneer Highway before crashing into a power pole at the intersection of Pioneer Highway and Shirriffs Road.

The front seat passenger of the vehicle, who police say was a 12-year-old girl died at the scene, and the driver, a 15-year-old boy died later in hospital.

A second young woman was in the rear seat passenger in the vehicle and has serious injuries.
 

Related

Accidents

01:40
A 12-year-old girl also died in the tragic Palmerston North crash yesterday.

Watch: 'You can't blame the police' – Heartbroken grandparents of 15-year-old boy who died after police pursuit speak out
01:57
Rachel James broke down in tears while speaking with other members of her family about "sociable" Meadow James.

Watch: Distraught mother of 12-year-old girl killed after police pursuit gives heart-wrenching interview - 'I play back what I could change'

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:40
1
A 12-year-old girl also died in the tragic Palmerston North crash yesterday.

Watch: 'You can't blame the police' – Heartbroken grandparents of 15-year-old boy who died after police pursuit speak out

2

'That's what rugby is about' - Stuart Lancaster reveals Steve Hansen's heartfelt message after 2015 World Cup failure

00:21
3
Police say they are investigating the incident, which took place in Pakuranga.

Watch: Police say punch 'tactic' designed to subdue 13-year-old resisting arrest, after Auckland dad complains on Facebook

4

'She wouldn't even give me the tour' - Transgender woman turned away from Wellington women's-only gym

00:29
5
The Salelologa Market was the target of men armed with machetes and a rifle.

Raw video: Shocking footage shows armed thugs destroying Salelologa Market in Samoa as terrified residents look on

01:41
Meadow James' aunties say the comments are hurtful and people who don't know their family shouldn't judge.

Watch: Family of 12-year-old girl who died after Palmerston North police pursuit address 'hateful comments' on social media

Meadow James' aunties say the comments are hurtful and people who don't know their family shouldn't judge.

01:43
Lionel Patea pleaded guilty to murdering Greg Dufty two months before killing Auckland woman Tara Brown in 2015.

Former bikie, jailed for brutal Gold Coast killing of Kiwi mum, sentenced to life in prison for a second murder

Lionel Patea pleaded guilty to murdering father of two Greg Dufty, two months before killing Auckland woman Tara Brown in 2015.

01:42
But the Transport Minister says people don’t like gridlock either and something has to be done.

1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll: Only a third of Kiwis support Government's plan to increase fuel tax around the country

The Government wants to boost the fuel tax over the next three years with it set to be phased in from September.

01:57
Rachel James broke down in tears while speaking with other members of her family about "sociable" Meadow James.

Watch: Distraught mother of 12-year-old girl killed after police pursuit gives heart-wrenching interview - 'I play back what I could change'

Rachel James broke down in tears while speaking with other members of her family about "sociable" Meadow James.

01:40
A 12-year-old girl also died in the tragic Palmerston North crash yesterday.

Watch: 'You can't blame the police' – Heartbroken grandparents of 15-year-old boy who died after police pursuit speak out

Dennis Maxwell described his grandson Ihaia McPhee-Maxwell as "your typical kid" who "had a lot of potential".


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 