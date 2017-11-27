Watch: Fair Go's Ad Awards - celebrity judges separate the best from the rest

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
Vaughan Smith and Angelina Bloomfield give their moment of truth.
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
Hundreds of people turned out at the march tonight.
The march follows a march yesterday protesting the refereeing in Tonga's loss to England.
Currently, both parents are unable to take paid parental leave at the same time.
The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.
The Council and Wellington Water have posted signs at the waterfront warning people to avoid swimming in the area.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ