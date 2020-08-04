Watch: Facing The Haka author on what it's like receiving the All Blacks' unique challenge

It's one of the most unique and fearsome moments in world sport, but it's not often we hear about what it's like to experience the All Blacks haka from the other side of the field.

Facing the Haka, a new book co-authored by Andy Burt and Jamie Wall, highlights differing ways the haka performed by the All Blacks is experienced around the world.

Wall told TVNZ1's Breakfast "there's just so much talk about the haka these days", which is where the idea spawned from.

He noted the way England responded to the haka with a V formation at the start of their victorious Rugby World Cup semifinal match against the All Blacks last year.

"What we wanted to do was create a conversation that could perhaps educate people about the haka, about ways to respond to it.

"We want people overseas to have a good reason of the book and we want people in Aotearoa New Zealand who might not know as much about the haka and just say 'hey it's a challenge'.

"It's part of rugby, it's part of the All Blacks and it's just a really important part of our culture."