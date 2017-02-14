 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Watch: 'This is f****** serious' - Man films dramatic evacuation from raging Port Hills fire

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A Christchurch travel vlogger has filmed his dramatic evacuation from the Port Hills fire, with the flames coming within metres of his home.

Things took a serious turn for travel vlogger Stephen McDowell when the huge wildfire came with metres of his house.
Source: Stephen McDowell/@thebuzzykiwi/Instagram

Stephen McDowell, who goes under the screen name The Buzzy Kiwi, posted his experience on Instagram, showing things going from bad to worse in a very short time.

Mr McDowell can be seen initially laughing and cheering on the fire crew, but as the flames quickly advance, he realises the seriousness of the situation and grabs a small bag, his dog, and leaves.

When he returned to the house today, little was left of the surrounding grasses and brush, and the fire had come within just 30m of his property.

Fire crews are out in force today as two blazes continue to burn.
Source: 1 NEWS
The smoke can be seen all the way across the harbour in Lyttelton.
Source: Belinda Trott
A helicopter crashed this afternoon in the Port Hills.
Source: 1 NEWS

More than 120 firefighters and Defence Force staff have worked to contain two scrub fires that had burned through about 600 hectares in the Port Hills area after breaking out yesterday.

A helicopter pilot who has been helping fight the fires died this afternoon when his helicopter crashed in the Port Hills. 

Related

Christchurch and Canterbury

Accidents

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Hollywood stars, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Ava DuVernay with tangata whenua in Queenstown.

Local iwi warmly welcomes Oprah, Reese Witherspoon and friends to NZ with stirring powhiri

04:04
2
A pilot died after his helicopter crashed in the Port Hills today.

'No greater sacrifice' - Mayor reacts to 'tragic news' of firefighting helicopter pilot's fatal crash

3
Terminally ill couple Julie and Mike Bennet

Dying mum captured in heart-breaking photo with terminal husband dies five days after him


00:35
4
The footage from Haslett St shows a car approaching the no exit end of the street and turning left down Copeland St.

Raw: Police release video of Auckland abductor's car

5

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:54
Two Kiwi authors' crowdfunding campaign has started to get global attention.

Children's story book featuring gay love story on sale today, encourages message of acceptance

Promised Land, by two Wellington writers, is a fairy tale about a prince and a farm boy who become friends, then fall in love.

00:23
Waitrose has been forced to rebrand its 'British' ready meals as some contain NZ meat.

Kiwi meat in 'British' lamb supermarket meals leaves bad taste for UK shoppers

Waitrose has been forced to re-brand lamb ready meals in its "British" range.

00:50
Chris Roberts says more foreign drivers hitting our roads has not seen an increase in road fatalities or accidents.

Should foreign drivers be forced to sit NZ driving tests? Industry leader says that would be wrong

As a foreign driver licensing petition heads for Parliament today, one tourism leader says increasing foreign drivers on our roads isn't causing more deaths.


00:23
Dozens of fire crews have been brought in to fight the fire in the hills near Waimarama Rd.

Lower temperatures and lighter winds assist Hawke's Bay crews in bush fire fight

One house has been destroyed and another lost its deck.


00:34
The Blues flanker will line up with Bristol, having played 15 Tests for New Zealand.

'It's a massive acquisition for us!' Bristol Rugby confirm signing of All Blacks, Blues loose forward Steven Luatua

Luatua will join the English club for the 2017-18 season.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ