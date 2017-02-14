Watch: 'This is f****** serious' - Man films dramatic evacuation from raging Port Hills fire

A Christchurch travel vlogger has filmed his dramatic evacuation from the Port Hills fire, with the flames coming within metres of his home.

Stephen McDowell, who goes under the screen name The Buzzy Kiwi, posted his experience on Instagram, showing things going from bad to worse in a very short time.

Mr McDowell can be seen initially laughing and cheering on the fire crew, but as the flames quickly advance, he realises the seriousness of the situation and grabs a small bag, his dog, and leaves.

When he returned to the house today, little was left of the surrounding grasses and brush, and the fire had come within just 30m of his property.

More than 120 firefighters and Defence Force staff have worked to contain two scrub fires that had burned through about 600 hectares in the Port Hills area after breaking out yesterday.