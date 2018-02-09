Watch: 'F*** off mate' – man accused of sexually assaulting multiple women lets rip at 1 NEWS reporter outside court

A Rotorua man has denied 11 different charges of a sexual nature in the Napier District Court this morning.

Jason Robert Trembath appeared in the Napier District Court after police laid nine fresh charges of indecent assault.

The 29-year-old manager was already facing two other indecent assault charges.

Trembath is accused of 11 different attacks of a sexual nature across Hawke's Bay and Rotorua over October and November last year.

Police appealed for information and a special CIB team was set up to investigate the attacks.

Two other charges of a different nature were also laid against Trembath this morning. Trembath is accused of stealing over $8000 of cash and cheques from his employer in Gisborne in August last year.

When leaving the court Trembath told 1 NEWS to "F*** off," before saying he has "denied the charges and the matter is before the courts".

He then got in his car with two other people and drove off.

Trembath has been remanded on bail and will reappear in court on March 16.