Watch: Eyewitness video shows police at scene of Auckland motorway crash after report of police pursuit

A car has crashed on Auckland's Southern Motorway after it was being "pursued by police" driving up on the wrong side of the road.

NZTA says the crash that earlier blocked citybound lanes at the Papakura interchange, has now been cleared.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson has told 1 NEWS crews responded to a crash on State Highway 1, Papakura about 10.45am involving a car and a truck.

They say no one was trapped in the vehicle and no one was injured.

Crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway, July 11. Source: NZTA

A witness told 1 NEWS the crash involves a car of teenagers who were being "pursued by police".

"A Subaru full of teenagers has crashed after being pursued by police on State Highway 1 into Auckland," the witness says.

"Spotted driving south on the north bound lane.

"Finally crashed into a big truck after turning round and heading back north.