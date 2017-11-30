Watch: Extraordinary tale of the Kiwi sailor who survived being wrecked in the Pacific Ocean

A Kiwi sailor has told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp about his incredible tale of survival, when his boat was caught in a terrible storm as he sailed back from Vanuatu to New Zealand on a solo-trip.

Phil Van Der Mespel had spent four months sailing around Vanuatu's islands with his wife when he decided to sail his small boat back to NZ on his own.

He was more than 600 kilometres from land when a storm took hold, wrecking his boat's mast and leaving the intrepid sailor with no other choice than to abandon ship.

It was a tough decision to leave his beloved boat Waimanu, which had been in his family for 40-years.

"I drifted away and probably in a minute to two minutes she'd gone. There was just no way I could do anything about my beloved ship," he said.

Alone in his life-raft Mr Van Der Mespel took stock of his supplies.

"I had first aid bags, dry bags, clothing, duvets, extra food and a personalised buoyancy beacon."

The signal went out and within hours the Royal New Zealand Airforce was on the scene.

"I was astounded at these guys being there. I'd probably been five hours in the raft," Mr Van Der Mespel said.

Now he wants to stand up and share his story with other boaties looking for adventure on the high seas.