Watch: Extensive damage to Coromandel’s Pinnacles Walk after 2017 flooding revealed

Chris Chang 

1 NEWS Reporter

The Kauaeranga Valley's Pinnacles Walk is usually a tourism magnet.

Avi Holzapfel, DOC Hauraki operations manager, says it's been a huge reconstruction effort.

But for the past nine months, construction workers have dominated the roads and tracks in the Coromandel's stunning forest park.

March's Tasman Tempest saw 850mm of rain dumped onto the region over just three days.

Severe flooding forced the Department Of Conservation to close the valley for repair work - with the tracks finally opened five days before Christmas.

"[It's] very exciting, it's been a long few months. It'll be really nice to have people coming in and actually having something to look forward to," visitor centre supervisor Wendy Hillerich told 1 NEWS.

The torrential floodwaters carved out the land under a number of roads, destroying bridges and tracks.

1 NEWS drone footage reveals the work done to re-construct the road into the valley.

Avi Holzapfel, DOC Hauraki operations manager, says it's been a huge task.

"But the silver lining around all of this was we could combine our track repairs with bringing the tracks up to standard where the kauri are as protected as possible," he says.

