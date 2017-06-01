 

Watch: 'Excuse the potty mouth!' – Sonny Bill Williams posts video of adorable daughter counting in Te Reo

Sonny Bill Williams has shared a cute video of his two-year-old daughter Imaan learning how to count to five in Maori.

Williams posted a video to Instagram of his daughter counting to five in Maori with a surprise twist at the end.
The sporting star posted the video to his Instagram account today with the caption: "I had to post this.. Look how proud she is lol imaan learning how to count in Maori! please excuse the potty mouth but she'll get there. 😂❤️"

In the video Imaan counts to five in Maori with a look of determined concentration on her face, when she gets to five however she hilariously mispronounces it, which is where Williams 'excuse the potty mouth' comment comes from.

The post has proved popular, with over twenty-thousand views in a few hours and many comments about how cute the clip is.

Williams often posts about his family on social media, proving that he is not only a dedicated sportsman, but a dedicated family man too.

Maori Language Week will be held in September. 

International Test, Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy 12/11/2016 Italy vs New Zealand Italy's Sergio Parisse and Andries Van Schalkwyk with Anton Lienert-Brown of New Zealand All Blacks

'Sonny's someone I look up to' - Anton Lienert-Brown relishing SBW showdown

