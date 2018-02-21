Watch: Exciting surprise for overseas tourists as Cardrona ski field receives unseasonal dumping of snow

Source:
Cardrona Alpine Resort near Queenstown has enjoyed an unusual summertime dumping of snow as Cyclone Gita hit the country.
Staff have sent out video of the snow drifting down, saying 15cm fell on Tuesday night as the storm lashed central regions, bringing heavy rain to much of the South Island.
Two visitors from Boston in US were right at home, telling 1 NEWS "we came here expecting to see beautiful sunny skies and we're happy to see snow though, it kind of feels like home".
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news