Watch: Exasperated local films car weaving erratically across Otago's notorious Crown Range

Nikolai Smith 

1 NEWS NOW Reporter

An Arrowtown man says an instance of dangerous driving he witnessed and filmed on a notorious Central Otago road is not uncommon, claiming he sees this "every day".

The man who filmed the incident says there were 'another half a dozen near misses' over a 40km stretch of road.
Source: Live24 New Zealand / Damon Forde

Video filmed on the Crown Range between Wanaka and Queenstown on the evening of January 26 shows a small blue rental car being driven dangerously on the wet road.

The car continually drifts over the centre line and has two near misses with cars travelling from the opposite direction.

Damon Forde filmed the vehicle's dangerous path and says the car was a rental vehicle driven by an Indian man in his mid-thirties.

"I followed him from Wanaka. He weaved back and forward the whole way," Mr Forde told 1 NEWS NOW.

"There were another half a dozen near misses.

"He was completely on the wrong side of the road and brought a Toyota Hilux to a stop.

"The vehicle was down to 30km/h at times and came to a complete stop on some corners.

"He got worse as he went down the hill."

Mr Forde says he called *555 and followed the vehicle for around 30 minutes over a distance of approximately 40km until police stopped the car at Frankton near Queenstown.

He says he stopped and showed video to police and emailed it to them that day.

In a statement to 1 NEWS today police said: "It can now be confirmed that there was a job linked to this vehicle in that area late last month where the driver was issued with a infringement notice for failing to remain in the correct lane".

