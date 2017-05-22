 

Watch: Ex-All Black Norm Hewitt sets out to help youth break the cycle of bullying

Self-confessed former bully Norm Hewitt says he can't change what happened in the past, but he can teach young people of today a different way.

The rugby hardman, whose early life of abuse saw him take his anger out on others, wants to ensure the next generation don't make the same mistakes.
The ex-All Black has been opening up about his past as a bully in an attempt to help young people today break the cycle, Seven Sharp reported.

It's a timely conversation during Bullying-Free Week in New Zealand, the country with the second highest bullying rate in the OECD.

"I cannot change what happened in the past except be present today. Am I ashamed of what happened? Yes. Am I really regretful? Yes," Mr Hewitt said.

"If I could go back and say to that young Norm 'what you're about to do is going to have an affect on people's lives that's far more reaching than what this impact of that violation is,' yes.

"But I can't. What I can do is share it and then go 'what are the lessons and how do we teach a different way?'"

Seven Sharp showed the former All Black hardman sharing with some Wellington school students the story of family violence that led him down a path of repeating the cycle.

Norm Hewitt's story has been captured in a documentary 'Making Good Men' about how at Te Aute College a young Norm crossed paths with Manu Bennett with devastating outcomes. 

"He just looked down at me and he went, 'I don't care'. And he came in with another kick to the face," Mr Bennett says in the documentary.

Mr Hewitt told Seven Sharp he didn't realise at the time how much impact he can have on someone's life, but later 'I just went 'wow, I didn't just hurt Manu I hurt his whanau and that's whakapapa".

