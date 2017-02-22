Watch: Enormous playful Kaikoura orcas surround jet skiers in encounter of lifetime

A playful pod of orcas have been captured swimming just metres from excited jet skiers off the Kaikoura coast.



A video of the encounter shows the orcas swimming near a jet ski, breaking through the surface and whipping their tails out of the water.



Kaikoura surf instructor Dave Lyons told the Kaikoura Star, once he got word of the pod he and his employee set off on a jet ski to track them down.

"There was the mum one side, and the dad on the other. We never got close to him but he was huge - his fin was enormous," Mr Lyons said.

"All the pups were playing, it was just so amazing."

Mr Lyons uploaded the video to Facebook a week ago, and it has since had over 13,000 views.



The Facebook caption said: "Day off, doesn't get any better then chilling with the Orcas yeeeeeeew still can't believe this just happened! How blessed are we to life in this place Kaikoura our home!"



He estimated about 30 orcas were swimming over about a 3km area.

