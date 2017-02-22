 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Watch: Enormous playful Kaikoura orcas surround jet skiers in encounter of lifetime

share

Source:

Facebook

A playful pod of orcas have been captured swimming just metres from excited jet skiers off the Kaikoura coast. 

The orcas can be seen breaking through the surface, to the delight of the jet skiers.
Source: Facebook/boardsilly surf and sup adventures

A video of the encounter shows the orcas swimming near a jet ski, breaking through the surface and whipping their tails out of the water.

Kaikoura surf instructor Dave Lyons told the Kaikoura Star, once he got word of the pod he and his employee set off on a jet ski to track them down.

"There was the mum one side, and the dad on the other. We never got close to him but he was huge - his fin was enormous," Mr Lyons said.

"All the pups were playing, it was just so amazing."

Mr Lyons uploaded the video to Facebook a week ago, and it has since had over 13,000 views.

The Facebook caption said: "Day off, doesn't get any better then chilling with the Orcas yeeeeeeew still can't believe this just happened! How blessed are we to life in this place Kaikoura our home!"

He estimated about 30 orcas were swimming over about a 3km area.

Less than 200 orcas swim in New Zealand waters according to the Orca Research Trust.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:08
1
Philip Kinraid killed his daughter by holding her head on a pillow to try to settle her, in June, 2015.

Watch: 'Her life was taken away in an instant, she was only two' - judge's tough words to man who killed his daughter using pillow

2
NZ captain Kane Williamson batting. International One Day Cricket. New Zealand Black Caps v Australia. Chappell–Hadlee Trophy, Game 3. Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand. Sunday 5 February 2017 © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Neesham comes out firing as Black Caps make final push for high total in Second ODI


3

Live stream: Christchurch Earthquake memorial service


01:28
4
The men walked away empty-handed, but left a pretty good clue to their identities after failing to cover up in time.

Watch: Pair caught on CCTV checking out property in swanky Auckland suburb


01:18
5
The children attended a private service last night at the National Earthquake Memorial, unveiled today.

'I wish you were here' - children leave heartfelt messages for their parents killed in Christchurch earthquake

Live stream: Christchurch Earthquake memorial service

The service on the sixth anniversary of the quake will include the official unveiling of the Memorial Wall for the victims.

00:28
Pete and Manu can’t wait to eat local Kiwi produce while filming here, but weren’t convinced by Brodie’s offer of the classic onion dip.

'Yeah… that doesn’t sound that great' – MKR's Pete Evans unimpressed with Kiwi Onion Dip recipe

Pete and Manu can’t wait to eat local Kiwi produce while filming here, but weren’t convinced by Brodie’s offer of the classic onion dip.

00:39
With rising numbers of prisoners, hundreds of prison officers are being trained to guard the growing prison population.

Watch: Mass haka performed by new prison officers as Corrections go on international recruitment drive

"In the future we're going to be one of the biggest government departments".

01:13
Foran won't be able to play for the Warriors until round three against the Bulldogs in Dunedin.

Watch: Transformed Warriors star Kieran Foran speaks publicly for first time about 'big love' since joining club

Foran, 26, said being around family and surrounded by "big love" has made all the difference.

01:00
The proud Cantabrian talks to Jack Tame on what the city has endured.

'The quakes and the fires have brought Christchurch people closer together' - former Black Cap Chris Harris

The proud Cantabrian talks to Breakfast on what people have endured.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ