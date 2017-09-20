 

Watch: English riles against media grilling of Labour budget hole claim: 'I back myself against commentators'

Bill English faced an extended media grilling following last night's final TVNZ Leaders Debate after failing to budge an inch over his ongoing argument a hole exists in Labour's budget.

The National leader was repeatedly asked to name who else supported his Labour budget black hole assessment, but could not.
Despite repeatedly claiming "everyone agrees there's a hole, they can argue about the size of it" Mr English could barely name a single economist or commentator who agreed this bold and defiant statement.

The National leader's fall back position was that he himself was a Treasurer who oversaw eight budgets.

"I can tell you the commentators have never done a budget, I've done eight, I managed New Zealand's budget from the biggest deficit it's ever had through to now - one of the more significant surpluses in the developed world.

"Actually I back myself against commentators who've never done it, and what I'm telling you it's not credible for Labour to say they're going to put all their money into health and education, and they'll run the rest of the budget, with zero budgets for two to three years.

"Effectively what they're doing is put up taxes, take money off people on the average wage so they can pay for more expensive tertiary education, that's sort of the net effect of the whole thing, and leave a big hole: for the police, for conservation, for vulnerable children."

Mr English also denied he had been "disengenuous" in his attacks on Labour's supposed income tax.

