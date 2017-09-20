 

Watch: English grilled by reporters over claims Labour will raise income tax and accused of 'fake news' by Ardern

Bill English was questioned by journalists over his claims Labour is raising income taxes, which Jacinda Ardern blasted as "fake news". 

Mr English accused Labour of intending to raise income tax, after Labour promised to reverse the 2018 tax cuts.
National have accused Labour of planning to increase income taxes if elected, claims which Ms Ardern said "simply aren't true". 

Video: BSA finds Nat's 'Let's tax this' ad didn't breach code

Labour is campaigning on scrapping the current legislation introduced in the last Budget by the National Party that would have lowered the two lowest tax brackets in April 2018. 

When asked to explain how Labour were "raising" income taxes, Mr English said today from Auckland, "They will have to change that legislation in order to remove the tax reductions". 

"It's really clear cut, someone on the average wage will pay a $1,000 more tax under Labour, than they will under National."

When questioned further if this actually meant "raising" taxes, Mr English said the current legislation was "the law of the land". 

Ms Ardern said today from South Auckland that National had "created confusion in some voters' minds". 

"National has claimed we are increasing income tax, we are not. We never have, we never did."

