Watch: Emotional NZ Defence Force haka at Menin Gate honours soldiers killed in WW1

The New Zealand Defence Force honoured Anzac Day with a haka at the Menin Gate in Belgium after the Last Post Service.

Soldiers and members of the Defence Force performed the emotional haka to the Australian Defence Force at the Menin Gate in Ypres.

A Maori cultural group perform a haka at the New Zealand War Memorial at Hyde Park Corner, during an Anzac Day dawn service in London. Source: Associated Press

The Menin Gate serves as a memorial for hundreds of thousands of British and Commonwealth soldiers who were killed in the Ypres Salient of World War One.