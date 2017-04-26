 

Watch: Emotional NZ Defence Force haka at Menin Gate honours soldiers killed in WW1

The New Zealand Defence Force honoured Anzac Day with a haka at the Menin Gate in Belgium after the Last Post Service.

The NZ Defence Force honoured Anzac Day with a haka at the memorial for WW1 soldiers.
Soldiers and members of the Defence Force performed the emotional haka to the Australian Defence Force at the Menin Gate in Ypres.

A Maori cultural group perform a haka at the New Zealand War Memorial at Hyde Park Corner, during an Anzac Day dawn service in London.

A Maori cultural group perform a haka at the New Zealand War Memorial at Hyde Park Corner, during an Anzac Day dawn service in London.

The Menin Gate serves as a memorial for hundreds of thousands of British and Commonwealth soldiers who were killed in the Ypres Salient of World War One.

A haka has been performed at the Menin Gate on Anzac Day for several years.

James Parsons laid a wreath at the Mt Eden War Memorial in Auckland this morning.
