Watch: Emotional mum says two-year-old daughter ‘wakes most nights crying’ after being forced out of failed Tauranga housing development Bella Vista

Former residents of the failed Bella Vista housing development in Tauranga have made emotional submissions to the local council speaking of stress, illness and broken relationships after the loss of their homes.

Sarsha Tyrrell described being forced to return to work after her marriage broke up, raising her two-year-old alone and paying both mortgage and rent since she was evacuated from her home in March. She described the last three months as "exhausting" after moving from room to room in motels.

Ms Tyrrell owns one the 21 properties in the development that are affected by issues surrounding the new housing development at Pyes Pa in Tauranga.

She says her daughter was affected by dampness at her newly built house, developing respiratory issues. Now the two-year-old is sick and anxious because of the months of upheaval and has been to several doctor and hospital visits.

"Three months ago Lila was a content settled and charming toddler, now she wakes most nights crying and unsettled," Ms Tyrrel said.

In March a large number of families were evacuated amid concerns an approaching cyclone could do serious damage to their properties. They were not allowed to return after Tauranga City Council assessments revealed structural issues with the homes.

Degen Prodger described the following weeks in and out of motels as a "nightmare".

"My daughter would cry saying she wanted to go home. It's wrecked us physically and emotionally. My family has been sick all the time," Mr Prodger said.

The residents are calling for full compensation of their properties at market value before the defects were found.

The Bella Vista Homes developer went into liquidation in November last year.

Tauranga City Council will deliberate on four options: