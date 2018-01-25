Watch: Eleven-year-old Kiwi boy rides a pogo stick up the world's steepest street, all for a good cause

It's hard enough walking up the world's steepest street, let alone doing the whole thing on a pogo stick.

As of this morning, that's exactly what 11-year-old Dunedin boy Harry Willis has done, while raising money for the Ronald McDonald house.

Harry and his family spent a total of 160 nights in Christchurch's Ronald McDonald house last year, while his younger sister Darcie battled Burkitts lymphoma, a rare form of cancer.

To pay the house back for their generosity, Harry thought it would be a good idea to pogo up the world's steepest street - Baldwin Street, with a goal to complete the feat in under 15 minutes, without his feet touching the ground.

Not only did he beat that time, he smashed it, taking roughly eleven minutes to reach the summit, with family, friends, and tourists there to cheer him on.

So far Harry has raised nearly $7000 for the charity, after an initial goal of just $2000.