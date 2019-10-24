Watch: Eerie footage emerges from inside sodden SkyCity convention centre

Footage has emerged from inside the burned out shell of the SkyCity International Convention Centre in Auckland's CBD.

The video shows light streaming through the destroyed roof into the sodden building.

Water can be heard dripping through the interior, as eight million litres of contaminated water begins to be pumped out of the under construction building's basement.

Your playlist will load after this ad

According to Auckland Council's Safeswim manager Nick Vigar, the water is currently being discharged in the viaduct basin around Beaumont Street.

"We don't take it lightly to pump it out into the environment and as soon as we can stop pumping it out into the environment we will," he told media this afternoon.

However, they are looking at an alternative plan that will see the contaminated water pumped into a wastewater treatment plant in Manukau.

Testing is being done on the water to determine where it ends up.

For now a water hazard alert has been issued for St Mary's Bay warning the public of "reports of hazardous substances released into bay."

The council is testing the water for combustion products and hydrocarbons among other things for impact on ecology.