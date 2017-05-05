 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

New Zealand


Watch: Edgecumbe residents struggling in 'ghost town' after flood devastation

share

Chris Chang 

1 NEWS Reporter

When the small Bay of Plenty town of Edgecumbe was devastated by floodwaters, residents were left in disbelief and limbo.

A month ago on Saturday the small town was swamped after the Rangitaiki River breached its stop bank.
Source: 1 NEWS

Tomorrow marks one month since houses were swamped when the Rangitaiki River breached its stop bank.

"It's a ghost town," resident Peter Riri told 1 NEWS.

He has moved back into his house, on a dusty street lined with dirt.

But there are no signs of any neighbours.

"It feels strange, eh. Weird."

This afternoon Edgecumbe Primary School finished its first week of Term 2. 

"Schools are the hub of a community, certainly in Edgecumbe the primary school and the college are real places for the community to come to," said principal Kahu Walker.

Ninety per cent of the school roll was affected by the floods, with the school now offering wrap-around services for mental health support, free buses to school and lunches.

"We have noticed that there are a few chinks in the armour. We have noticed that some of our children are showing those signs of trauma," Mr Walker said.

Whakatane Mayor Tony Bonne admitted residents are "struggling".

"Some are going ok and they're going forward. But there are a portion… who are really struggling. It is a concern for us," he said.

This week the council announced plans to ensure 100 flood-damaged homes can be made liveable by Christmas, regardless of whether they are insured or not.

More information about the independent review of the Rangitaiki River stop bank breach is expected to be made available next week, including the members of the panel and the terms of reference.

Related

Tauranga and Bay of Plenty

Chris Chang

00:27
Media have been given a snap shot of inside the cordons of Edgecumbe alongside Transport Minister Simon Bridges.

Edgecumbe pupils back to school as new term begins today
04:35
Jehan Casinader speaks with those whose lives have been turned upside down by this month's disaster.

Volunteers to hang up boots after helping out in flood-stricken Edgecumbe
04:35
Jehan Casinader speaks with those whose lives have been turned upside down by this month's disaster.

'It was like a big crack' – Edgecumbe residents describe the moment their town's flood defences failed
03:09
A week after the remnants of Cyclone Debbie smashed the town, its fragile defences are under threat again.

Govt comes to aid of flood-affected Edgecumbe residents with temporary accommodation package

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:41
2
Erin Molan has denied a romantic relationship with Anthony Bell.

Watch: 'The Footy Show' host Erin Molan, voice quivering, tries to stop tears as she slams rumours of affair with married celebrity accountant on live TV

00:37
3
Police say the Roosters back was taken into custody outside Sydney's Ivy nightclub with .46 grams of the drug.

Watch: CCTV footage captures ex-Kiwis star Shaun Kenny-Dowall moments before arrest for cocaine possession

4

Men flee Whangarei liquor store with bottles of ...non-alcoholic wine

02:11
5
The jury found Lynn Abraham had smacked and force-fed children and washed a child's mouth out with soap.

Auckland pre-school teacher found guilty on six counts of smacking, washing a child's mouth out with soap and force-feeding

02:11
The jury found Lynn Abraham had smacked and force-fed children and washed a child's mouth out with soap.

Auckland pre-school teacher found guilty on six counts of smacking, washing a child's mouth out with soap and force-feeding

Lynn Abraham was also found guilty on three counts of forcing food into the mouths of pre-schoolers.

00:18

'You have ruined lives' - Son of 'Black Widow' murderer sentenced for meth-fuelled car crash, killing friend

Kearns was also sentenced in 2015 for attacking former All Black Justin Marshall.

00:41
Erin Molan has denied a romantic relationship with Anthony Bell.

Watch: 'The Footy Show' host Erin Molan, voice quivering, tries to stop tears as she slams rumours of affair with married celebrity accountant on live TV

Erin Molan spoke of being "dragged" into high-profile domestic court case.

02:24
The NZTA says the country’s new roading infrastructure can handle vehicles driving faster.

Improved New Zealand roads will cope with pressure of 110km/h speed limit - NZTA

"It's a whole new set of engineering and we believe it's time to increase the speed."

01:58
Buckingham Palace says the move is not related to any health issue, the duke will retire in August.

Watch: Prince Philip jokes about why he's stepping down from public engagements: 'Well I can't stand up for much longer'

The royal looked relaxed as he attended a reception for members of the Order of Merit this morning.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ