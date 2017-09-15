Watch: Dunedin students turn out to see Jacinda Ardern with poster of her as Ziggy Stardust and Star Wars' Princess Leia

Jacinda Ardern poked fun at her "stardust" label given by National Party leader Bill English, after a massive poster of her portraying Ziggy Stardust was held up during a speech at Otago University.

Mr English took aim at Ms Ardern last week during the Stuff Leaders Debate saying,"Now the stardust has settled you're starting to see the policy".

Ms Ardern was at Otago University today speaking to students, when she addressed the large pink picture.

"This is so heart warming to see all of you here, and to be greeted by the amazing Sam, with his Ziggy Stardust."

"I think that's what Bill English meant when he said stardust, right?"

The poster flipped, showing the other side of Ms Ardern again portrayed, but this time as Princess Leia with 'A new hope' written underneath.