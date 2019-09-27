Watch: Drone footage shows scale of climate change protest in central Auckland

Thousands of climate strikers marched their way down Auckland's Queen Street to demand the Government do more to tackle climate change.
Drone footage supplied to 1 NEWS showed the scale of today's protest.
The climate strikers made their way from Aotea Square to the city’s port, stopping traffic along the way.
Their demands include getting the Government to declare a climate emergency.
They also want cross-party support for a more ambitious Zero Carbon Bill, want the economy to transition to become more renewable and stop the exploration and extraction of fossil fuels in New Zealand.