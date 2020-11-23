TODAY |

Watch: Drone footage shows scale and expanse of Wellington's new Transmission Gully motorway

Decades in the planning and beset by delays once construction started, Wellington's massive new Transmission Gully motorway is now less than a year away from opening.

Decades in the planning and further hit by an earthquake, Covid and wet weather, the new motorway is less than a year from opening. Source: NZTA

It was due to open in April, but was pushed out to November due to construction challenges.

It was further delayed due to impacts of Covid-19 lockdowns.

The four-lane highway, on which work started in 2014, is designed to slash travel times and ease congestion, as well provide another route out of the city in times of emergency.

The project involved 10.5 million cubic metres of earthworks, 780,000 tonnes of crushed rock for the road, three million plantings and nine million work hours - so far.

The NZ Transport Agency provided 1 NEWS with drone vision of the project - take a look in the video above. 

