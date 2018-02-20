Watch: Drone footage shows numerous slips on Takaka Hill as Gita slams into upper South Island

The power of ex-Cyclone Gita is clear to see after it caused numerous slips on Takaka Hill in the Tasman district.

Drone footage supplied to 1 NEWS by James Thomas shows a number of slips on the windy road.

Trees and debris litter the road, and water is rushing over it.

The Nelson Tasman region is one of many to declare state of emergencies as Gita hit the country.

There's localised flooding in Motueka, Takaka and Marahau and significant flooding in the Riwaka Plains area.