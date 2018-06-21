 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Watch: Drone footage shows muddy logs and forestry debris in aftermath of devastating flooding in Tolaga Bay

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Thirty-six homes were affected by flooding and slash over the past two weeks
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:25
1
David and Louise Turpin have pleaded not guilty to a range of charges, after their children were found living in squalid conditions.

Girl living in squalor at California House of Horrors choked by mother for listening to Justin Bieber - 'Do you want to die?'

00:25
2
Frizell is set to debut for the All Blacks in Dunedin for the final Test against France on Saturday.

Watch: Softly spoken Shannon Frizell has reporters in stitches with honest answer about the All Blacks duty he finds most challenging

00:22
3
The Mate Ma'a Tonga league team showed off some great vocals on a bus trip to meet fans at Campbelltown Stadium in Sydney yesterday.

'My mate trying to hit the note' - Konrad Hurrell caught out by Tui Lolohea during Tonga team singing session


02:30
4
1 NEWS reporter Nicole Bremner has the latest from outside the hospital.

Jacinda Ardern wants to be treated like any other expectant mother after going into labour at Auckland Hospital

01:14
5
Curtis met Auckland students today, before he is recognised at the Kea World Class New Zealand Awards tonight.

Watch: 'It defines my purpose' - Hollywood star Cliff Curtis explains his passion for telling Māori stories


01:14
Curtis met Auckland students today, before he is recognised at the Kea World Class New Zealand Awards tonight.

Watch: 'It defines my purpose' - Hollywood star Cliff Curtis explains his passion for telling Māori stories

"On-screen in Hollywood, I used to be defined by the colour of my skin," Curtis said in Auckland today.


03:03
Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football experts to break down this morning's action.

World Cup Chat: Who is the GOAT? Ronaldo strikes back against Messi

Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football experts to break down this morning's action.

02:30
1 NEWS reporter Nicole Bremner has the latest from outside the hospital.

Jacinda Ardern wants to be treated like any other expectant mother after going into labour at Auckland Hospital

It has been confirmed earlier that Ms Ardern had gone into labour this morning with her and partner Clarke Gayford's first child.

00:30
State Highway 1 is closed between Whangarei and the Bay of Islands.

Watch: Drivers navigate flooded Northland roads as deluge hits near Whangārei

State Highway 1 is closed in between Whangārei and the Bay of Islands.

00:14

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has gone into labour at Auckland Hospital

Ms Ardern arrived at hospital early this morning with partner Clarke Gayford.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 