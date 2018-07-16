Watch: Drone footage shows large slip brought down by heavy rains in Coromandel

Drone footage shows the large task at hand for workers clearing a slip off a section of highway in the Coromandel after wild weather hit the region yesterday.

The video shows two diggers clearing dirt and debris off a hill over SH25a between Kopu and Tairua as cars cautiously make their way past below.

People faced a long drive home from a weekend spent holidaying in the Coromandel as slips and flooding cut off many of the main routes out of the region yesterday afternoon, causing major traffic backlogs for those travelling to Auckland.

The NZ Transport Agency has given updates on the road closures today, saying that SH25a has now reopened with stop/go signs and SH30 in the Kawerau area has also opened.