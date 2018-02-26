Watch: Drone footage shows Christchurch's new sports park taking shape

Drone footage has revealed the progress being made at the site of the new sports grounds at the Ngā Puna Wai reserve in Christchurch.

Christchurch City Council Project Director Scott Bennett said in an update today that good progress has been made this summer due to the dry weather, compared with the wet winter and spring.

"The Ngā Puna Wai Sports Hub is going to be a great asset for Christchurch and it is exciting to see the new sporting facilities take shape," Mr Bennett said.

The athletics track and hockey turfs will be ready by May and July 2018, respectively, and the outdoor tennis court will be ready next summer.