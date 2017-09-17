 

Watch: Drone footage captures devastating aftermath of sawmill fire in Te Puke

Fire and Rescue New Zealand has extinguished a well-involved fire at Pukepine Sawmills in Te Puke.

Fire crews were called to the scene on Jellicoe Street just after 6am.
Source: 1 NEWS

A 111 call came in just after 6am alerting them to the fire on Jellicoe Street and six engines and two water tankers fought the blaze.

The sawmill is a two-storey building, 30m x 20m.

Tepuke Chief Fire Officer Glenn Williams told 1 NEWS water supply was their "biggest challege" when fighting the fire due to the large site. 

"We had a long way to try and bring water from fire hydrants in town," Mr Williams said. 

A Google Earth image showing the location (highlighted) of the Pukepine Sawmill in Te Puke

A Google Earth image showing the location (highlighted) of the Pukepine Sawmill in Te Puke.

Source: DigitalGlobe/GoogleData/SIO/NOAA/US Navy/GEBCO/Landsat/Copernicus

"There were several dangers. We had a big transformer room right next to the fire but that was pretty well contained.

"There was also neighbouring that a large sawdust silo which we've had fires in before but the main objective was to make sure it didn't get into that.

"The building is...totally lost.

"They're talking about pulling it down now with an excavator but the fire investigation has to be completed before they can do that."

There are no initial indications as to where the fire started and what caused it, a spokesperson said.

