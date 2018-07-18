Watch: Is driving a manual gear shift a dying art?

Source:
With the continued rise in automatic car sales it would seem that manuals might be on the way out.
In the last 15 years new automatic vehicle sales have almost tripled from 49,000 a year to more than 135,000. In the same period manual sales have halved from 31,000 to 16,000.
However, not everyone is convinced the rise of the automatic vehicle is a good thing.
TVNZ1's Seven Sharp met up with a driving instructor who pitched his case for the trusty old manual transmission in the video above.
