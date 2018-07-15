 

Watch: Driveway turned into raging river after heavy rain in Coromandel

1 NEWS

Astonishing footage of a driveway resembling a raging river has surfaced from the Coromandel today, after heavy rains caused flooding in the region.

The wild weather has caused road closures around the region.
Source: Debbie Harvey

Debbie Harvey sent the incredible footage taken in Te Kouma to 1 NEWS this afternoon.

The video shows a massive torrent of water pouring down a driveway onto the road below, highlighting the massive amounts of rainfall in the area.

King tides are also causing flooding problems, with another king tide around 9pm tonight set to close more east coast roads from Northland to the Bay of Plenty.

Footage shows a car driving through the rain water.
Source: Alexsandra Matthews

Police are advising people to delay their travel until tomorrow morning if possible, or drive with extreme caution and follow the direction of roading contractors and emergency services. 

