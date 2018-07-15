Watch: Driveway turned into raging river after heavy rain in Coromandel

Astonishing footage of a driveway resembling a raging river has surfaced from the Coromandel today, after heavy rains caused flooding in the region.

Debbie Harvey sent the incredible footage taken in Te Kouma to 1 NEWS this afternoon.

The video shows a massive torrent of water pouring down a driveway onto the road below, highlighting the massive amounts of rainfall in the area.

King tides are also causing flooding problems, with another king tide around 9pm tonight set to close more east coast roads from Northland to the Bay of Plenty.