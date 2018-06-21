Watch: Drivers navigate flooded Northland roads as deluge hits near Whangārei

Flooding has closed State Highway 1 in Northland between Whangārei and the Bay of Islands.

An estimated 50cm of water is coming across the road at Puhipuhi Rd, Whakapara and it appears to be rising.

There is some concern vehicles may be swept into the large drains on either side of the road.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and make alternative travel plans.

There are diversions in place along Jordan Valley Rd and Hukerenui Rd.

Northland Police posted a photo of the flooding to Facebook.

This photo was posted to Facebook by Northland Police. Source: Northland Police.