Watch: Drivers battle treacherous wintry conditions as snow falls on Wellington's Rimutaka Hill

Source:
Snow is falling on Wellington's Rimutaka Hill as the polar blast marches its way up the country.
Video sent to 1 NEWS NOW shows large snowflakes falling on the hill as motorists battle through the icy conditions.
Police are also in attendance assessing the scene as conditions worsen.
Police checking the scene during a snowstorm on Wellington's Rimutaka Hill.
Source: Stephen Virtue
The polar blast has caused a number of road closures in the South Island, with heavy rain and thunderstorms predicted for Auckland as the front moves north.
