Watch: Drivers battle treacherous wintry conditions as snow falls on Wellington's Rimutaka Hill

Source:

1 NEWS

Snow is falling on Wellington's Rimutaka Hill as the polar blast marches its way up the country.

The polar blast has hit the North Island today making driving conditions treacherous.
Source: Stephen Virtue

Video sent to 1 NEWS NOW shows large snowflakes falling on the hill as motorists battle through the icy conditions.

Police are also in attendance assessing the scene as conditions worsen.

Police checking the scene during a snowstorm on Wellington's Rimutaka Hill.

Police checking the scene during a snowstorm on Wellington's Rimutaka Hill.

Source: Stephen Virtue

The polar blast has caused a number of road closures in the South Island, with heavy rain and thunderstorms predicted for Auckland as the front moves north.

