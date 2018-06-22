 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Watch: Dramatic image shows flames shooting from Air New Zealand plane's engine before emergency landing at Hawke's Bay Airport

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Dramatic images have surfaced from inside the Air New Zealand plane that was forced to make an emergency landing at Hawke's Bay Airport this afternoon after engine failure.

An onlooker also captured footage of the stricken plane from the ground as it circled for a landing at Hawke's Bay Airport.
Source: Supplied

One of the images shows flames spurting out of the back of the plane's left engine, while another shows the propeller on the stricken engine stopped after it was shut down.

Air New Zealand released a statement after the incident saying there was no engine fire but one of the plane's engines "experienced surging shortly after take-off" similar to that experienced in a back-firing car.

They said the aircraft involved was an ATR72-500 which is designed to operate safely on one engine and pilots are trained for this scenario.

Engineers have since checked the aircraft and confirmed there was no fire, and no visible damage to the engine, according to Air New Zealand.

There were 71 passengers onboard at the time of the incident.

Related

Air New Zealand

Hawke's Bay

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The Mate Ma'a Tonga's star prop appeared on the Channel 9 show last night with teammate Jason Taumalolo.

'Don't ever waste our time again' - Tonga star Andrew Fifita blasts The Footy Show

2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


00:54
3
'She maintains a great interest' - Jacinda Ardern meets the Queen and talks about New Zealand

Queen Elizabeth congratulates Jacinda Ardern on the birth of her baby girl

00:24
4
An onlooker also captured footage of the stricken plane from the ground as it circled for a landing at Hawke's Bay Airport.

Watch: Dramatic image shows flames shooting from Air New Zealand plane's engine before emergency landing at Hawke's Bay Airport

5
Police car generic.

Boy, 12, taken to hospital in critical condition after stolen vehicle crashes after fleeing police in Auckland rush hour

04:01
In the latest edition of Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver, 1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent wraps up the week's news from around the region.

Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver: History in Cook Islands election, and controversy at Utah graduation

1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent wraps up the week's news from around the region. 1 NEWS.


00:24
An onlooker also captured footage of the stricken plane from the ground as it circled for a landing at Hawke's Bay Airport.

Watch: Dramatic image shows flames shooting from Air New Zealand plane's engine before emergency landing at Hawke's Bay Airport

There were 71 passengers onboard the plane when an engine failed.

02:19
Bernie Harfleet and Donna Turtle Sarten started Give a Kid a Blanket in 2015.

1 NEWS Community: Meet the kind-hearted Auckland artists keeping thousands warm with blankets this winter

Hundreds of Kiwis have donated to Give a Kid a Blanket since it started in 2015, providing warmth for thousands of children and families living rough in Auckland.

01:43
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Saturday is the day for outdoor plans, but brace for rain and snow in the south from Sunday

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Ross Ardern spoke about the birth of the PM’s baby girl on RNZ .

Jacinda Ardern's baby girl wrapped in shawl knitted by Clarke Gayford's mum, and blanket gifted by Ngāi Tahu

The baby was wearing a special something knitted by a supporter.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 